A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MELANIE CLIFFORD, 35, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH JANE GIBBONS, 40, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after she admitted assaulting a policewoman.

She was ordered to pay £178 in compensation and a surcharge following her release from prison.

REGAN BRAY, 19, of Somerton Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder and possessing cocaine.

LAWRENCE ANDREW THOMAS PERRY, 24, of Commercial Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £765 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable and possessing cannabis.

TERENCE EAST, 80, of Handel Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEBORAH WILLIAMS, 61, of no fixed abode, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport.

She was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

TAYLOR BALDWIN, 24, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MICHAEL ROSS ROBERTS, 39, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving in a manner in which a load was secured without straps and was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONRAD MARK HARRIS, 39, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a Suzuki motorcycle without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JOHN PAUL COMPTON, 35, of Hawarden Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BERNARD CHRISTOPHER HURLEY, 35, of Lavery Close, St Julians, Newport, was ordered to pay £586 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted criminal damage and possessing cannabis.