A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMES THOMAS WILLIAMS, 21, of Hazel Avenue, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Duffryn Way, Newport, with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £408 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

DWAYNNE ELLYIAT RYAN WAY, 28, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICOLA POLE, 41, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £685 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer told cops, ‘What’s the big deal? I’m only selling a bit of weed’

TYLER LEE COOK, 26, of Edward Street, Pengam, was banned from driving for two years after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL ABRAHAM, 18, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ADAM PONTIN, 29, of High Meadow, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £555 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 85mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAYLOR RIDEOUT, 20, of Treowen Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road in Pontypool.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SCOTT LESLIE JARVIS, 26, of Fernlea, Risca, was banned from driving for 55 days for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

He was ordered to pay £217 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

ALLAN MORGAN, 67, of Fields Park Terrace, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 87mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons roundabout and Pye Corner roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAWRENCE COOK, 64, of Church Lane, Manchester, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of public disorder in Abergavenny.

DAVID JOHN JONES, 72, of Pantyfid Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £884 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Newport Road, Pontymister.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.