A ST Davids man admitted a charge of assaulting a woman by beating when he appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest on Thursday, April 28.

He also admitted criminal damage after destroying a painting.

Thirty-three-year-old Marc David Harries of Llys Dewi was made the subject of a community order.

Fines, a victim surcharge and costs were imposed totalling £260. No order for compensation was made.