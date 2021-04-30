A ST Davids man admitted a charge of assaulting a woman by beating when he appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest on Thursday, April 28.
He also admitted criminal damage after destroying a painting.
MORE NEWS:
- Blaenavon Heritage Railway back after its toughest ever year
- Brothers' litter pick raises funds for Action for Children
- Look who’s been in court from Newport and Cwmbran
Thirty-three-year-old Marc David Harries of Llys Dewi was made the subject of a community order.
Fines, a victim surcharge and costs were imposed totalling £260. No order for compensation was made.