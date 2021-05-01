A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN PAUL WOOKEY, 28, of Spring Bank, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood and drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER PACKWOOD, 40, of Belmont Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

GABRIELLE JONES, 19, of Lewis Street, Bedlinog, Treharris, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink drive limit on High Street, Nelson, Caerphilly.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE JAMES MICHAEL EDWARDS, 36, of Maes y Coed, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine.

LLOYD JONES, 25, of Manor Park, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY RHYS COOK, 32, of Holly Road, Risca, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs and possessing cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JULIE PRICE, 59, of Ael Y Bryn, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHIAN JONES, 31, of Thompson Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHERELLE PEARCE, 32, of Westfield Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STUART MARTIN, 41, of Hale Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY BAZZARD, 74, of Heol Cae Maen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.