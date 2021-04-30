A DRUG dealer has escaped an immediate prison sentence for trafficking cannabis after it emerged he was committing his first offence at the age of 52.
Paul Bullivant, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was handed a suspended jail term at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and possessing 114g of the class B drug with intent to supply.
Bullivant’s offences were committed in Pontypool between July and September 2020.
The court heard he was being spared an immediate jail term because “he has no previous convictions, has significant medical issues and has ceased taking cannabis”.
Bullivant was jailed for 52 weeks, suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.