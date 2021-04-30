A THIRD strike class A drug dealer will have to serve a minimum term in jail after he admitted trafficking crack cocaine.
Ellis Seivwright, 21, of Glebe Street, Newport, appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison to plead guilty to two charges.
He admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
The offences were committed in Newport between July 1, 2020 and February 16, 2021.
READ MORE: Covidiots fined £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules
His co-defendant, Jhaid Uddin, 22, of Oakley Street, Newport, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
Sentence for both defendants was adjourned until Tuesday, May 4.
Seivwright faces a minimum term of seven years in jail.
His previous convictions include being sent to a young offender institution in 2019 for dealing cocaine.
Judge Daniel Williams remanded him in custody and Uddin was granted unconditional bail.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment