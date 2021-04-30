A NEW independent store founded by a former Newport County and Cardiff City player has opened in Friars Walk.

Fabrix is being launched by Dan Ronan, along with Liam Webb, Dome White, Ashley Jeffries and Jordan Evans.

Mr Ronan moved into fashion after his stint in football. He launched Fabrix in May 2020.

The store will stock top men’s designer brands such as Stone Island, Dsquared, Dolce & Gabbana & Givency alongside independent brands including Terrace Cult & Mercier.

During the pandemic the online business thrived, which led Mr Ronan to look at opportunities to open a store in the city centre.

He said: "The past year has been a huge challenge for us all and, while you might imagine that designer clothing sales may have dipped due to people not being able to go out, in fact we saw quite the opposite, with our online sales increasing 900 per cent in the first six months.

"Being local, I have always been keen to have a store in the city, and the last few months have been a frenzy of activity, getting the unit prepped ready for launch.

"For me, it’s all about helping others, and we’d encourage any up and coming brands to get in touch, as we’d like to help debut new lines through the store, as well as our online shop."

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, added: "We’re delighted to be welcoming such an exciting, new independent store into the centre.

"Friars Walk has always had a strong fashion offering, and Fabrix helps to take this to the next level with its designer ranges."