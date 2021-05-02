Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Ringo, star of the rescue! He is an amazing older German shepherd looking for a comfortable home for a well deserved retirement
Lady muck is an ex racing greyhound who is looking for a sofa to retire on and spend the rest of her days watching TV.
Charlie is a cockerpoo who needs an active home with someone interested in keeping his training up. He's a great lad but needs to be occupied!
This white Lurcher is Dianne, a playful girl who has come from Romania and needs to be the only animal in the home
Meet Simone, a happy girl who has been overlooked. This black, white and brown puppy has suffered sadness in her short life and can't wait to find her family!