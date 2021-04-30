PEOPLE across South Wales are being asked to donate blood.
Across South Wales more than 1,250 blood donations and products are needed each month to provide care to patients at the Grange University Hospital, the Royal Gwent Hospital and Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital, as well as the Prince Charles Hospital, the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and the University Hospital of Wales.
Donations are needed daily for a range of patients including mothers and babies during childbirth, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, and patients involved in emergencies. One donation can save or improve the lives of up to three adults or six babies.
People must book in advance and - if they've had their coronavirus vaccine - must wait seven days after the jab before giving blood.
Upcoming sessions include:
- Cardiff: Copthorne Hotel (Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5).
- Maesycwmmer, Ystrad Mynach: Bryn Meadows Golf Hotel and Spa (Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6).
- Aberdare: Dare Community Sports Hall (Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7).
- Pontypridd: University of South Wales Glamorgan conference centre (Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11).
- Roath, Cardiff: Plasnewydd Community Centre (Monday, May 10, Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14).
- Cwmbran: Llanyrafon Methodist Church Hall (Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13).
Additional safety measures have also been introduced at the donation sessions, social distancing guidelines are followed, all staff wear PPE and every item is cleaned between use.
If you are aged between 17 and 66, you can book a lifesaving donation at welsh-blood.org.uk or call 0800 252 266.