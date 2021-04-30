ADULT online retailer Lovehoney has been awarded an enterprise award on behalf of the Queen in recognition of “outstanding continuous growth”.

Lovehoney has been awarded the 2021 Queen’s Award for International Trade after seeing a huge growth in sales over the past six years.

The company, based in Bath, received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise after seeing a rise in overseas sales of 365 per cent, from £12 million to £56 million since 2015.

The award is valid for five years and means Lovehoney can use the Queen’s Award emblem, a sign of quality and success, in marketing and on packaging.

MORE NEWS:

The award has been described as “the highest accolade for business success” and it is the second time the retailer has been recognised in the Queen’s Awards.

Co-owners Richard Longhurst and Neal Slateford (Lovehoney)

Debbie Bond, Lovehoney’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to have received official recognition from the Queen.

"Her Majesty has been a wonderful supporter of Lovehoney as we have grown into being the world’s leading sexual wellness brand.

"Royal patronage will help us to create more jobs at our Bath headquarters and in our international offices and spread the sexual happiness message globally.

"The Queen is the UK’s greatest trade ambassador and royal approval shows again how mainstream shoppers and retail outlets are embracing sexual wellness products as never before and appreciating their importance in improving overall well-being - a particularly important message as we come out of lockdown after a stressful year living with the pandemic.

"A huge well done to the Lovehoney team on tremendous performance over the last few years - here’s to a bigger and brighter 2021!”

Lovehoney is the UK’s largest online adult retailer, selling sex toys, lingerie and erotic gifts.

After launching from founder Richard Longhurst bedroom in 2002 it now has a customer base of 2.2 million people with 300 employees.