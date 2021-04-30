NO new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent for 12 days - and there have been no new deaths confirmed in the rest of Wales today.

There have been nine new cases confirmed in Gwent, out of 36 across Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 211,494, including 41,528 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales now stands at 5,550, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus in Wales - to April 25, the latest available - at 25.2 per 100,000, though this is down on the previous such rate.

By contrast, Monmouthshire (2.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and in Wales.

The rate for Gwent as a whole, to April 25, is 11.6 per 100,000, and the that for Wales is 11.3.

It must be stressed that with case rates so low, small fluctuations in cases can have a bigger effect on rates.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales rose by more than 14,500 yesterday, to 1,830,964. And more than 16,000 people had their second dose yesterday, taking to 748,700 the number who have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Torfaen (6.4 per 100,000) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, out of the 22 council areas.

Caerphilly (8.8 per 100,000) has the ninth highest rate in Wales, and Blaenau Gwent (8.6) has, with Anglesey, the equal 11th highest rate in Wales, though these are still among 15 of Wales' council areas to currently have rolling weekly case rates below 10 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 25 is 1.3 per cent. Newport (2.5 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and in Wales.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Newport - five

Wrexham - five

Cardiff - five

Flintshire - three

Swansea - three

Torfaen - two

Gwynedd - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Caerphilly - one

Conwy - one

Bridgend - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Ceredigion - one

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Denbighshire - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Carmarthenshire - none

Pembrokeshire - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.