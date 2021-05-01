A DAD and daughter team are planting 100 sunflower seeds this weekend in memory of a close friend.

Tim Moody, 37, and his daughter Evie are planting the seeds and raising funds for CLIC Sargent – the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people – in memory of Mr Moody’s best friend Jon, who died after a cancer battle last May.

Mr Moody, a pastor from Risca, said: “I’m raising money for CLIC Sargent after the fantastic support they provided my dear friend Jon during his battle with cancer.

"CLIC Sargent social workers are vital in helping young people deal with the practical and everyday issues that cancer brings, such as sorting benefits and helping contact work, schools or colleges, and I know Jon and his wife Rach valued their support.

"Their CLIC Sargent social worker became more like a friend during Jon’s battle.”

Jon was first diagnosed with leukaemia three years ago, at the age of 24, and underwent treatment. He was given the all clear but leukaemia returned and he had a full bone marrow transplant which was unsuccessful.

Mr Moody, who was best man at his friend's wedding, said: “I remember the point when we knew it wasn’t going to go the way we wanted it to. I now want to give back to the charity that provided so much support to Jon and help others currently going through cancer.

“My daughter Evie wanted to get involved as well and, as part of the Captain Tom 100 challenge, we decided to plant 100 sunflowers, which we’ll give out to friends, family and our community and ask for donations as well as hopefully spread some positivity.”

It’s all part of a bigger fundraising plan that Mr Moody has. He wants to raise £2,021 in 2021 with the final push being the virtual London Marathon which he will run around the local area in October.

CLIC Sargent fundraising events and engagement executive, Georgia Langley, said: “We would like to thank Tim and Evie for their commitment to raise vital funds for CLIC Sargent through their innovative #CaptainTom100 challenge this weekend.

“Captain Sir Tom Moore’s message of ‘tomorrow will be a good day’ provides inspiration to millions across the country, and we can’t thank Tim and Evie enough for helping to make tomorrow a good day for children, young people and families facing cancer. We also with Tim the best for the rest of his fundraising and his marathon – we’ll be cheering him on.”

You can support Mr Moody and Evie by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tim-Moody2