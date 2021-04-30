CARDIFF will become the latest home of the Whopper, with a brand-new Burger King restaurant opening its doors at Dunleavy Retail Park, creating 30 new job opportunities in area.

Ahead of the restaurant opening, Burger King UK will be recruiting 25 restaurant ‘Crew’ members, which span both front of house and kitchen roles at the new Cardiff site.

Responsibilities include taking customer experience from good, to legendary and ensuring perfect products with exceptional service for every customer. Staff perks include free meals at work plus 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family.

Five managerial roles will also be created, with Restaurant Shift Manager, Restaurant Assistant Manager, Senior Restaurant Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager positions currently open for application.

Responsibilities include leading and developing teams in a high energy, pacey work environment and providing excellent customer service and quality products, day in, day out.

Crew job roles will be released in early May, closer to the opening date of the restaurant, so hopeful candidates should keep checking the website to ensure they don’t miss out on these opportunities to join the team in Cardiff.

Amidst the backdrop of a challenging 12-months for the hospitality industry, the Home of the Whopper is continuing to expand its restaurant portfolio across the UK.

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Cardiff restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

For more information on careers at Burger King UK and how to apply to become part of the Burger King Cardiff team, please visit: https://harri.com/Burger-King---cardiff.