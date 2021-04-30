MORE cases of coronavirus have been linked to cake factory outbreak in Wales, Gwynedd Council confirm.

An outbreak of the virus has been linked to the Cake Crew food manufacturing facility, based at the Enterprise Park in Bala.

The latest figures (from April 29) show that the Incident Management Team (IMT) are dealing with 68 COVID-19 cases amongst its workforce of 330 people.

A spokesman said: “As part of their efforts to deal with the situation the company is working closely with an Incident Management Team ( IMT), which includes representatives from the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Public Health Wales, Gwynedd, Powys and Conwy Councils, as well as Shropshire Council.

“The team is in close contact with authorities in Denbighshire and Wrexham where a proportion of cases connected to the incident also live.”

A mobile testing unit has since been moved to a site adjacent to the factory and workers are tested using this facility.

The spokesman adds that workers are also undertaking “their own regular tests at home, before travelling to work”.

The health board opened a new walk-in and drive-through testing centre on Saturday, April 24, to make it easier for people in the area to get tested for COVID-19 closer to home.

The testing centre is located at The Grîn Car Park, Y Bala, opening from 12pm until 4.30pm, seven days a week.”

• An appointment for a test can be made by going online to https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/ or by phoning 119.

The council statement continues: “It is hoped that this testing regime, coupled with the control measures that the company have adopted, will bring the outbreak under control.

“This is a difficult time for all staff and local residents, but we would urge anyone who has tested positive or who have been identified as contacts to self-isolate to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The local Test, Trace and Protect teams are in contact with everyone who is affected and we would urge the Public to follow the advice offered in order to keep themselves, their loved ones and local community safe.

“Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms are urged to self-isolate and arrange a test immediately.”