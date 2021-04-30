THE Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a Cwmbran pensioner jailed for strangling his wife to death in the first UK lockdown.
Anthony Williams, 70, was jailed for five years after he admitted killing his wife Ruth, pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and being cleared of murder.
His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
At a hearing on Friday, Lord Justice Bean dismissed the application, describing Mrs Williams’ killing as a “very atypical case of homicide”.
He continued: “His actions were wholly explained by his illness. That illness was undiagnosed and untreated.”
“This is not in our view properly classified as a case of domestic abuse. There was no history of controlling behaviour or coercive behaviour or any previous incidents of violence or abuse. Quite the contrary,” he added.
Labour MP Harriet Harman said she was “surprised” by the High Court’s decision not to increase Anthony Williams’ sentence, and described Lord Justice Bean’s remarks on the case not being classified as domestic abuse as “fatuous”.
Ms Harman told the PA news agency: “Saying Williams’ actions are wholly explained by his illness shows the courts are simply still too ready to accept excuses.
“Domestic abuse doesn’t have to be continuous, although it usually is. It can be a one-off homicide.
"To say it’s not domestic abuse, when a man kills his wife, is fatuous. This is the ultimate, most extreme form of domestic abuse.”
