A SENEDD candidate standing for election in the Torfaen constituency has been left red-faced after an error was spotted on his campaign material.
Reform UK candidate for the Torfaen constituency Ian Williams has been distributing promotional material throughout the constituency.
A leaflet posted through doors of homes in the area includes a graphic calling for voters to "let the politicians in Cardiff Bay know where Torfaen is".
The problem is, the map which is labelled 'Torfaen' actually shows the border of Caerphilly County Borough.
Commenters on social media were quick to point out the blunder, with some sarcastically branding it "good research"
"Reform UK exists to remind politicians that they forget us at their peril," read the campaign leaflet.
A "Torfaen man, born and bred", Mr Williams said: "In my rush to reach out to the electorate I clearly made an error, but I am sure people will see the funny side of it #WhereIsTorfaen.”
Reform UK was formerly known as The Brexit Party.
Also running for Torfaen are:
- Lyn Ackerman - Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales
- Veronica Kathleen German - Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Thomas George Harrison - Ukip Scrap the Assembly/Senedd
- Lynne Neagle - Labour
- Gruff Parry - Conservative
- Matthew Francis Ross-Francome - Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.
- Ryan Thomas Williams - Gwlad - The Welsh Independence Party
