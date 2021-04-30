ITV has announced it will be pulling tonight’s episode of Viewpoint in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against Noel Clarke

Twenty women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity have come forward with allegations in The Guardian.

Clarke has “vehemently” denied claims of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month the British Academy honoured Clarke with the outstanding British contribution to cinema award – after it had been informed of accusations of misconduct.

Bafta has suspended his award and membership, and sought to clarify to members why it proceeded with plans to celebrate the actor at the recent film awards.

Now, ITV has said tonight’s final episode of Viewpoint will be removed from the TV schedule.

The finale will be available on ITV Hub until Sunday when the entire series will be removed.

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

"In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

An ITV source added: “Viewpoint is an ensemble production, made by the hard work of a 200 strong cast and crew. Neither producers Tiger Aspect or ITV have received any complaints about Noel Clarke’s behaviour during the making of this drama.

“Viewpoint will be available on The Hub until Sunday night. It will not be available to watch on any ITV platform after that time.”