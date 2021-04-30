THREE dispersal orders will be in place in Bargoed for a 48-hour period this weekend in a bid to stamp out anti-social behaviour in the town.
The area covered by the dispersal orders include the roads and streets surrounding the ambulance station, the park and the town centre.
The orders will come into effect at 4pm on Friday, April 30 ending at 4pm on Sunday, May 2.
One of the areas covered by a dispersal order
Inspector Richard Tovey said: “Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents and it will not be tolerated within our communities.
“Anyone caught committing an act of anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted. We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”
The dispersal order gives officers extra powers to direct such groups to leave the area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
Neighbourhood officers will be out providing visible reassurance and we will be working with our partners, including British Transport Police and the special constabulary, during the dispersal order period.