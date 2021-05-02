A TRANSPORT group set up to rid Chepstow of congestion and the pollution it can bring has revealed its plan to relieve the town's choke points.

Transition Chepstow's Transport Plan, published on Tuesday, outlines the group's campaign to deliver a fully sustainable transport system.

The Transport Plan has an emphasis on active travel, power assisted travel (e-bikes, mobility scooters and eScooters), public transport and plans to unblock major traffic choke points such as the well-documented bottleneck at High Beech Roundabout.

Tim Melville, Coordinator of Transition Chepstow said: "Ahead of COPT26 (the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties - to be held in the UK later this year) when ideas are needed not just words the Transport Plan and its implementation is an inspiration to world leaders and other towns.

"The implementation of the Transport Strategy will not only benefit the environment but businesses too as Chepstow becomes an even bigger Active Travel destination."

During the coronavirus lockdown traffic levels have been significantly lower than normal.

However, as we emerge once more, there are signs traffic is building up again resulting in large traffic jams in Chepstow.

A potential bypass is being touted by some as a solution to the town's problems, but critics worry that this may actually increase the amount of traffic in the area.

"There is much talk about a bypass but if it comes to fruition it will take 20 – 30 years to be in operation and Chepstow urgently needs relief to congestion before then," aid Mr Melville. He said that Transition Chepstow’s plan would be completed "10 years ahead of any bypass".

The road network is just one issue covered in the group's transport plan, however.

They say a "major rethink on transport is needed" with investment in public transport increasing regularity of services and making community to Bristol, Newport, Cardiff and other locations viable - reducing car traffic.

Public meetings in 2019 and 2020 showed support for this idea. Park and ride schemes connecting the north of Chepstow to the railway station have also been floated.

"Currently the car is the first choice of transport," said Mr Melville.

"In many cases active travel (walking and cycling) and assisted travel (electric bikes, e-scooters and mobility scooters) could be used.

"With increased active travel, assisted travel and increased public transport this the first sustainable Transport Plan for a town in the UK."