A BANK holiday is usually a time which people like to get out and enjoy the pub garden or go for a walk.

But this weekend it looks like you may need to think about extra layers if planning any outdoor activities.

Temperatures will struggle to get into double figures for the most part, with it getting a lot colder in the evenings.

There is also the chance of rain, although that seems to be mainly focussed on Monday.

On Saturday, in Newport, it will be a cold start - five to six degrees - during the day this will rise to around ten.

It will be cloudy throughout, maybe with a few patches of sunshine.

Up in Ebbw Vale, it will be the same story in terms of clouds.

However it will be a few degrees cooler all day. Temperatures are not likely to climb above eight.

On Sunday, in Newport it will be warmer - but not much.

Temperatures will get up to around 12 degrees, but it will remain cloudy throughout.

In Ebbw Vale, it will also be warmer, but again a few degrees cooler than down in Newport.

Temperatures in Ebbw Vale may just creep into double figures over the course of the afternoon.

Monday is when anyone venturing out will need a waterproof jacket.

There is, according to the Met Office, a 90 per cent chance of rain in Newport during the afternoon.

The temperature is back down to Saturday levels again too, so cooler and wet.

In Ebbw Vale, the rain is likely to start earlier and it will be colder too all day.

Temperatures here on Monday peaking at eight.