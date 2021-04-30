THE bank holiday weekend is here and, with lockdown beginning to ease in Wales, you may be wondering what plans to pencil in to make the most of the three days.
Unfortunately, the warm weather of last week doesn't look like it is going to reappear.
However, those wishing to brave the pub beer garden - jackets recommended - will still be able to do so.
Here is a round-up of what you can and cannot do - as per the current coronavirus restrictions in Wales.
You will be able to attend:
- places of worship, community centres - (limited opening - for example, for essential public services) and crematoriums
- playgrounds and public parks
- outdoor wedding receptions and celebrations for other life events (limited to 30 people)
- outdoor sports courts and courses
- close contact services (such as hair salons, beauty salons and tattoo shops)
- all retail
- libraries
- outdoor visitor attractions and entertainment venues (including funfairs and theme parks)
- self-contained accommodation
- outdoor hospitality
- organised outdoor activities for the development and wellbeing of children
- organised outdoor activities for up to 30 adults
Some restrictions are, however, still in place.
Those wishing to attend the following will have to wait a while longer:
- venues for events and conferences
- theatres and concert halls
- indoor visitor attractions
- indoor entertainment venues
- indoor wedding receptions or wakes
- indoor leisure and fitness facilities
- indoor hospitality
- ice rinks
- nightclubs and adult entertainment venues
- indoor play centres