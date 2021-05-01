THIS is what Debenhams in Newport looks like ahead of the store closing next week.
The department store, based in Friars Walk shopping centre, is one of several Debenhams stores across the UK which will be closing its doors soon - with the Newport shop closing permanently on Tuesday May 4.
Towards the end of 2020 it was announced that the department store chain would be closing down unless a buyer was found.
In January of this year, it was announced that online fashion retailer Boohoo had bought the brand and website for £55 million but would not be taking on any of their shops – including Newport’s flagship store.
Although some may have assumed that this meant Debenhams in Newport would not re-open as lockdown restrictions eased it was revealed in April that the Newport store would re-open for a closing down sale.
Newport's Debenhams re-opened, in line with Welsh Government guidelines, on April 12 and will close permanently on May 4, following the three week clearance sale.
The city centre store, which is based in a large unit boasting three floors, opened in November 2015 at the grand opening of Friar's Walk shopping centre - at the time it was seen as a key part of the development with uncertainty about the future of the site.
The top floor of Debenhams is nearing empty, with stock levels varying on the other two floors