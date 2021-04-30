A TEENAGER's bike was stolen after he was threatened at knifepoint.

The 16-year-old boy was riding his e-bike along the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal near Malpas Lane, heading towards Barrack Hill, at around 4.45pm on Thursday, April 29 when he was approached by two men.

The boy was reportedly pushed off his e-bike and into the canal after he was threatened with a knife. The two men then left with the boy’s bicycle.

The first man is described as Asian with a dark complexion, of slim build, short black hair with a fringe and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall.

He is believed to be between 18 and 21-years-old and spoke with a Newport accent and was wearing a dark coloured puffa coat at the time.

The second man was wearing a balaclava, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, and was wearing a glossy puffa jacket.

The e-bike is a Haibike, which is blue in colour and has distinctive orange handle bars and markings.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation, has CCTV or dashcam footage or knows the identity of the two men is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100149700.

You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.