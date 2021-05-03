EACH Saturday we set a theme for South Wales Argus Camera Club members and today sees us start a run through the alphabet.

So here are 10 pictures with A as the theme. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Action: Picture by Sarah Biggs

Picture by Sarah Biggs

Anglers: Picture by Laura Bassett

Picture by Laura Bassett

Airborne: Picture by Sharon Smith

Picture by Sharon Smith

Adventure: Picture by Leah Challenger

Picture by Leah Challenger

Arcade: Picture by Roger Fuller

Picture by Roger Fuller

Abergavenny: Picture by Helen Baxter

Abergavenny: Picture by Helen Baxter

Afon Lwyd River: Picture by Andrew Perkins

Afon Lwyd River: Picture by Andrew Perkins

Adolescent: Picture by Catherine Mayo

Picture by Catherine Mayo

All aboard: Picture by Ian Agland

Picture by Ian Agland

Auricula: Picture by David Barnes

Picture by David Barnes