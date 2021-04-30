JUST how do you deal with Tenby’s wilful walrus when you want to move him from his temporary home on Tenby lifeboat slipway?

On Monday afternoon, April 26, Tenby RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat the Haydn Miller needed to launch after a call that a canoe that had been swamped between Stackpole and Broadhaven.

There was just one problem in launching the lifeboat on its mercy mission; Wally the rather large and wilful walrus.

The charismatic 600kg marine mammal has previously encountered stand-offs with crew members.

Tenby’s much-loved attraction has also, wisely, taken the decision to back down when confronted by the town’s lifeboat on a previous occasion.

The walrus first popped up in Pembrokeshire on Saturday, March 20.

It has since been seen in Tenby many times where it was also snapped trying to board a dinghy and a fishing boat.

The rare marine mammal recently astounded onlookers during its visit to the coast of County Kerry, and has been doing the same in south Pembrokeshire.

Tenby visitor Martyn Sidwell captured these charming pictures of wilful Wally eventually moving from the slipway during Monday afternoon’s shout; the charming beast eventually moving when confronted by an air horn.

Photographer Martyn, like many, had visited Tenby in the hope of catching a glimpse, or a picture of Wally.

Martyn said: “Took a short break to Tenby with the aim of seeing the Walrus. Very lucky as he hadn't hauled out for five days but showed well when we were there.

“Unfortunately, the Lifeboat got a call out so he had to be moved. He wouldn't move for a brush, but an airhorn did the trick.”

The lifeboat was launched that afternoon, shortly before 5pm, to the callout, spotting the canoe near Stackpole Head.

Its occupants were making slow progress after bailing the canoe out as best they could, asking for a lift back to Stackpole quay, where they were met by St Govans Cliff Rescue Team.

The RSPCA Cymru and Dyfed-Powys Police have previously issued a joint plea to members of the public to continue to be respectful and give Wally sufficient space.

Wally has proved a hit in Tenby, with much walrus-related merchandise appearing. He has even had a beer named in his honour.