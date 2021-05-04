MONMOUTHSHIRE has the second-strongest local economy in Wales, according to a study areas most likely to recover the fastest from coronavirus.
New research from savings platform Raisin UK has revealed which parts of Wales have the strongest local economies.
The research is based upon factors such as:
- Number of large businesses
- Business survival rate
- Net growth of birth and death rates
- Rate of people in employment
- Amount of people receiving income support
- Average government spend per head
The strongest and weakest economies have been calculated, looking at where the economic recovery may be easier and which ones may be harder to recover from.
Coming second in Wales is Monmouthshire.
Here, the research says, a five-year survival business rate stands at 45.5 per cent.
In 2015, there were 340 businesses here, and 380 in 2019 - an 11.76 per cent increase. Only 3.8 per cent of residents in Monmouthshire are claiming welfare, but 76 per cent are currently in employment.
Monmouthshire came second to Denbighshire and saw off competition from areas such as Anglesey, Cardiff and Gwynedd.