TORFAEN Leisure Trust is making the final preparations ahead of reopening on Monday, and is offering free fitness MOTs to residents.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the centres will reopen to the public, after the Welsh Government confirmed gyms and leisure centres would be able to reopen.

“We’re really excited,” said health and fitness manager Owen Thomas. “We are ready and we can’t wait to have our customers back in the building. It’s been a long time away.”

READ MORE:

The South Wales Argus visited Pontypool Active Living Centre to see what preparations have been made ahead of the reopening.

People are now only going to be allowed in to the centres if they have booked their activities. They are asked when booking their activity if they have displayed any coronavirus symptoms.

When they arrive, there is a hand sanitiser station and they will also be temperature checked. They will then have to queue – socially distanced – in the separate queues set up in the reception area waiting for an instructor or lifeguard to bring them through to their booked activity.

The hand sanitisation station and temperature check desk at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

One-way systems are set up around the centre, ensuring minimal crossover amongst those arriving and those leaving.

“It’s about reassurance,” said Steve Davies, head of leisure at Torfaen Leisure Trust. “We were sharp last time in terms of opening up, but we’ve also learnt from that.”

Exercise classes will take place in the main hall at Pontypool Active Living Centre. Boxes have been marked out in the hall to ensure visitors can socially distance while taking part in classes, while they will also exit through the fire exit at the back of the hall to avoid crossing over with other people.

Upstairs, the gym has been rearranged to allow for socially distanced training.

“We’ve reduced the equipment in here quite dramatically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t offer our users a good workout, as we’ve managed to repurpose the dance studio and move some equipment in there,” said Mr Thomas.

Equipment in the gym at Pontypool Active Living Centre has been spaced out to ensure social distancing.

Equipment in the gym at Pontypool Active Living Centre has been spaced out to ensure social distancing.

Gym equipment has also been moved into the dance studio at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

“We offer hand sanitiser and also wipes for people to wipe down their equipment. The gym is closed down for 15 minutes at the end of each session for cleaning. We also have a fogging machine which is used to clean the equipment at the end of every day. A member of staff is also there during each session to wipe down equipment.”

The trust is offering the community a free health MOT using its new InBody machine. The machine gives a full body composition analysis – including height, weight, muscle to fat ratio, and muscle mass – and also includes flexibility, grip strength and blood pressure tests.

“The InBody machine is our latest addition,” said Mr Thomas. “We are very lucky to get this. We are going to us it for giving out free MOTs.

“It’s a tool to help people start their fitness journey. There’s lots of people who, through no fault of their own, haven’t been able to exercise as much during lockdown. It’s about giving people their confidence back.”

Owen Thomas, health and fitness manager at Torfaen Leisure Trust.

An example of the information you receive from the free health and fitness MOT with Torfaen Leisure Trust.

“We want people to be able to come in and not have to worry about being ultra-fit before coming in,” said Mr Davies. “It’s about seeing where you are in your fitness journey, and Owen’s team will help put together a realistic programme over a realistic time period. If they then go on to take out a membership, they can track their progress.

“We are planning on being able to take it out into the community as well.

“We’re quite excited. We are really wanting to re-engage with the community.”

There are also changes to swimming at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

The pool at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

Swimmers will now have to arrive at the pool ‘beach ready,’ as the changing rooms are closed on the way in. There are stickers along the bench alongside the pool - spread two metres apart - where people can leave their bags and clothes.

In the pool, it’s three people to a lane, and a total of 18 people in the water at once.

Swimmers are asked to take a pre-swim shower, however there are no showers for after swimming. Swimmers are allowed to use a cubicle to get changed after getting out, and leave through a separate exit. There is then a cleaning period before the next swimmers come in.”

To book a free health and fitness MOT, you can contact Torfaen Leisure Trust's bookings team on 01633 627100.