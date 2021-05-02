A MUCH-LOVED giraffe, who has been a popular attraction at Folly Farm for the last 16 years has sadly died.
Folly Farm shared tribute photos of Sillan the giraffe on its Facebook page today, April 30: “We are very sad to announce the passing of Sillan, one of our giraffes.
“Sillan was 16 and joined us back in 2010. A popular member of the herd, Sillan was instantly recognisable to our visitors due to his ‘wonky’ ossicones [the skin-covered bone structures on the heads of giraffes].”
“All of our keepers, especially those who cared closely for him are devastated by his loss, as is the wider Folly Farm family.
“Keeper Pippa, one of our giraffe keepers, said she would miss Sillan dearly, but will always remember him being amazingly cooperative during the keeper training sessions and being the most inquisitive of the giraffe herd.
“The keepers will also miss how greedy he was – he loved his food and was always first in line at the dinner queue.
“Please join us in showing your support for our keepers on this very difficult day and enjoy this celebration of his life in photos.”