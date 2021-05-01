ANOTHER bank holiday weekend is upon us and, with restrictions eased in Wales, people will be making plans.

Here are some ideas of what you can do in South Wales this bank holiday weekend…

Go to a funfair

Missing the dizzying excitement of the funfair or would you rather dodgem?

Thrill seekers looking for a ride have a few options in South Wales - here are a few:

James Danter & Sons Fun Fair will be in Caldicot RFC, on Longfellow Road in Caldicot, from Friday to Monday, and will help raise funds for the venue. The fair will be open from midday until 8pm on Saturday (May 1), Sunday (May 2) and Monday (May 3). Tokens are used for entry and rides. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Danters.funfair

Alternatively, Barry Island's Pleasure Park has also re-opened its funfair. Entry to the park is free, with tokens for the rides and ample parking. For more information visit www.barryislandpleasurepark.wales/

Coney Beach Pleasure Park, in Porthcawl, will be open over the Bank Holiday weekend with a new ride for this season: Top Scan. Tokens will be required for rides. Wristbands can be bought on the gate, but there is a 10 per cent discount when you book online at least 48 hours in advance with the funfair offering daytime sessions (12pm-5pm) or evening sessions (5pm-9pm). For more information visit www.coneybeach.co.uk/

Go somewhere beautiful

There's an abundance of beautiful places in South Wales - too numerous to list them all - including National Trust sites.

Although their houses are currently closed, people are welcome to visit their gardens, parks and countryside locations. Booking in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment with visitors asked to check the website before visiting and follow government guidelines.

Here are the National Trust sites currently open, to some extent, in South Wales:

Learn about Welsh history

Although many museums in Wales are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the open-air St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff is open to the public, with safety measures in place.

Entry is free, but - due to restricted numbers - people are asked to book tickets in advance. Only the main entrance is open so those arriving by car will need to book and pay for a parking space in advance - it's £6 a day or free for disabled badge holders and motorbikes. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times

St Fagans will be open throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, including Bank Holiday Monday. Although buildings and galleries are closed the public can explore the grounds and the history and origins of the buildings. Plus visitors can experience nature and see farm animals in the 100-acre parkland.

Toilets will be open, with an improved hygiene schedule, and visitors must wear face coverings in indoor spaces.You can find out more of book tickets here.

Explore castle grounds

As previously mentioned National Trust's Skenfrith Castle, in Abergavenny, is open to the public.

Cadw also has a number of South Wales sites - including castles - which are open, including:

Although it's not a Cadw site, Fonmon Castle's Grounds in Barry are open - with people required to book in advance. For more information or to book a space visit www.fonmoncastle.com/

Go to the beach

Some may want to keep it simple and enjoy some fresh air and sand between their toes.