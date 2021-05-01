A FORMER Gwent Police officer faces allegations of lying about a colleague grabbing her by the throat and using racist language.
Ex-PC Molly Parr is set to attend a force gross misconduct hearing to answer claims about her behaviour when she was off duty in Cardiff.
The first allegation accuses her of shouting at, and being abusive and hostile towards, a person begging for money at tables outside the Brewhouse pub.
The second claim alleges she:
1. Was verbally aggressive towards her partner Matt Morris and/or PC Mills and/or PC Smith.
2. Shouted and used foul and abusive language towards and/or in the presence of Matt Morris and/or PC Mills and/or PC Smith.
3. Knowingly made false allegations of having been grabbed by the throat by PC Mills.
4. Used racially offensive language in the presence of Matt Morris and/or PC Mills and/or PC Smith.
Both allegations relate to incidents on September 4, 2019.
It is contended the former officer breached Gwent Police’s standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority; respect and courtesy; equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.
The gross misconduct hearing is due to place between May 10-12 at force headquarters in Cwmbran.
