THERE were 79 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales over the past two days according to Public Health Wales and no new deaths in Wales.
The Wales deaths remain at 5,550, with deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region standing at 959.
Out of the 79 cases in Wales, 23 were recorded across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Eight of these were in Caerphilly, six in Newport, five in Torfaen, three in Monmouthshire and one in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are all the locations of the 79 new cases in Wales:
Cardiff – 13
Swansea – 9
Caerphilly – 8
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 8
Newport – 6
Flintshire – 5
Pembrokeshire – 5
Torfaen – 5
Wrexham – 5
Monmouthshire – 3
Vale of Glamorgan – 3
Bridgend – 2
Merthyr Tydfil – 2
Neath Port Talbot – 2
Blaenau Gwent – 1
Carmarthenshire – 1
Conwy – 1
Anglesey – 0
Ceredigion – 0
Denbighshire – 0
Gwynedd – 0
Powys - 0
