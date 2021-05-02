SOMEONE is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.
Missing People is a national charity that aims to ease the heartache experienced by those missing someone and to help people who are away from home find their way back to safety.
The website keeps a list of people from all over the UK who have gone missing and have not been found.
Two of them are from Gwent, James Nutley, from Caldicot, and Jaymie James, from Pontypool.
If you have seen or have information about them, you can contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000, emailining 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or complete an online sightings form at: https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings-and-giving-information.
The charity will pass this directly to the investigating police force and they don’t need to tell them who you are.
James, from Caldicot, was last seen on October 24, 2004 in Tenby.
He was 25 at the time and disappeared without a trace while on a golfing break in Pembrokeshire with friends.
In 2018 his family made a fresh appeal for information to mark 14 years since his disappearance.
Jaymie James, from Pontypool, was 49 when he went missing on October 13, 2017.
Gwent Police have made several appeals for information regarding his disappearance.