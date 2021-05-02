A TEENAGER has been missing since Friday.
South Wales Police are searching for 15-year-old Damien Winstone who was last seen near the Rhondda Bowl in Tonyrefail on Friday, April 30.
They believe he may still be in the Tonyrefail area but also has links to Bridgend and Caerphilly.
He is 5'1" tall, of very slight build and has mousey brown short hair. Damien was last seen wearing navy/black jogging bottoms which have a white stripe down the legs, grey Nike trainers, a black hooded top and a baseball cap.
He was seen carrying a black rucksack and a grey 'manbag'.
If anyone has seen Damien since Friday evening, or may know where he is is asked to contact 101 with the reference *151343.