A ROAD has been closed following a crash in Newport.
Police have shut Lighthouse Road due to the incident.
Emergency services are on the scene to deal with the collision.
Diversions are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Lighthouse Road, Newport.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."