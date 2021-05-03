A FOURTH man has been charged in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga.
Mr Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28, in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff.
Earlier that day Mr Waga had travelled from Dagenham to 319 Newport Road, Cardiff, where a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm.
He died following a sustained assault.
Officers from South Wales Police have now charged a fourth man in connection with his murder.
A police spokesman said: "Ardit Mehalla, 24, from Enfield in London has been charged with murder and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday, May 3.
"A 41 year-old man from Fairwater in Cardiff, who was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of the murder has been released on police bail pending further investigation
"Three other men have already been charged in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga and are remanded in custody awaiting trial."
