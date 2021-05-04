A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BETHAN WILLIAMS, 25, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public at Wye Crescent.

She ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

GARETH ROUSEN, 36, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was jailed for three weeks after he admitted the theft of cosmetics, £20 in cash, air freshener, jump leads, a tyre pump, an in-car phone charger, anti-freeze and screen wash from his victim.

He was ordered to pay £283 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

TRISTAN SANDERSON-DUCKETT, 27, of Ayleburton, near Lydney, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted burglary with intent at Merrick’s chemist in Chepstow on April 8.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN ROBERT COOK, 33, of High Street, Blackwood, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to report an accident and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

REECE ANDREW SHIPLEY, 26, of Pant Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the theft of electrical cable belonging to Network Rail.

He must perform 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RYAN CHRISTIAN WELLS, 28, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted the theft of electrical cable belonging to Network Rail.

He must perform 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KEITH JONES, 66, of Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for six months, after he pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault.

He was ordered to pay £363 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN WATSON-COWEN, 55, of Palmeira Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

PETER THOMAS, 70, of Ledbrooke Close, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM BRAIN, 25, of Hill Street, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £441 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and public disorder.

MERCIA PRECUB, 31, of East Dock Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Frederick Street.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.