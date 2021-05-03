RESIDENTS in the Newport West area may have received a rather interesting piece of election post recently.

All the parties have been pushing leaflets through doors or sending them out in the post as part of their campaigns ahead of the Senedd elections on Thursday, May 6.

However, one leaflet, said to have been pushed through the doors of the western side of the city has got people talking.

The leaflet says it comes from the ‘Welsh Nude & Proud Party’ with their candidate Dennis Smith. It has caused quite a stir on social media with users taking notice of the various statistics – and the grammatical errors.

The leaflet says that a vote for Mr Smith would be a vote for a ‘confident candidate, less restrictions, to re-nude Newport centre and a vote for a more natural Wales.’

The leaflet also states that ‘statistics show that naked men are ninety times less likely to be mugged.’

Ladies & Gentleman, may I present to you Mr Newport West the future Prime Minister & current leader of …

THE WELSH, NUDE & PROUD PARTY! pic.twitter.com/vkis9cX7tF — Dick Coughlan (@DickMask) May 2, 2021

He may be brave enough to tell us the bare facts, but Dennis Smith of the "Welsh Nude and Proud Party" can't tell the difference between less and fewer. That would be my attack ad, anyway. #NakedWales https://t.co/EpgLBCD9cj — Gerry Lynch (@gerrylynch) May 1, 2021

Unexpected endorsement for a #CleanAirAct from the Welsh Nude and Proud Party. Never heard of them before but you certainly wouldn’t forget them if they came canvassing to your door. Thank you for support us our main campaign ask. @HealthyAirCymru @lungwales https://t.co/EsVlYZq6jC — Joseph Carter (@joseph_AUKBLF) May 1, 2021

However, while this may be a bit of fun, there is in fact no candidate for the Welsh Nude & Proud Party standing in the Senedd elections. There is no indication of it being a real party either with the printed website and email address both being unreachable.

MORE NEWS:

Here are the candidates for Newport West:

• Kevin Anthony Boucher – Reform UK

• Jayne Bryant – Labour

• Jonathan Thomas Clark – Plaid Cymru

• Michael James Enea – Conservative

• Steve Walter Marsh – Freedom Alliance. No Lockdowns. No Curfews.

• John Edmunds Miller – Liberal Democrats

• Amelia Womack – Green Party