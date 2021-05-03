THERE will be no coronavirus statistics for cases, deaths and vaccinations today due to the bank holiday.
Public Health Wales have said that, as on April 12, the bank holiday would result in the next update being given on the Tuesday.
This means that, according to the figures currently available, deaths in Wales remain at 5,550, with deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region standing at 959.
Across Wales there have been 211,573 cases of the virus to date, with 41,551 in Gwent.
With no new data available today, here are the cumulative cases in all regions of Wales:
Cardiff - 26,177
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 21,346
Swansea - 17,588
Caerphilly - 13,439
Bridgend - 12,592
Neath Port Talbot - 11,639
Wrexham - 11,487
Newport - 11,322
Carmarthenshire - 10,767
Flintshire - 9,621
Vale of Glamorgan - 7,444
Merthyr Tydfil - 6,730
Torfaen - 6,443
Blaenau Gwent - 6,166
Denbighshire - 4,331
Monmouthshire - 4,181
Powys - 4,177
Conwy - 3,872
Pembrokeshire - 3,461
Gwynedd - 3,397
Anglesey - 2,301
Ceredigion - 1,773
Unknown location - 1,910
Resident outside Wales - 9,409
