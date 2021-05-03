THERE will be no coronavirus statistics for cases, deaths and vaccinations today due to the bank holiday.

Public Health Wales have said that, as on April 12, the bank holiday would result in the next update being given on the Tuesday.

This means that, according to the figures currently available, deaths in Wales remain at 5,550, with deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region standing at 959.

Across Wales there have been 211,573 cases of the virus to date, with 41,551 in Gwent.

With no new data available today, here are the cumulative cases in all regions of Wales:

Cardiff - 26,177

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 21,346

Swansea - 17,588

Caerphilly - 13,439

Bridgend - 12,592

Neath Port Talbot - 11,639

Wrexham - 11,487

Newport - 11,322

Carmarthenshire - 10,767

Flintshire - 9,621

Vale of Glamorgan - 7,444

Merthyr Tydfil - 6,730

Torfaen - 6,443

Blaenau Gwent - 6,166

Denbighshire - 4,331

Monmouthshire - 4,181

Powys - 4,177

Conwy - 3,872

Pembrokeshire - 3,461

Gwynedd - 3,397

Anglesey - 2,301

Ceredigion - 1,773

Unknown location - 1,910

Resident outside Wales - 9,409