PLAID Cymru leader Adam Price was in Ystrad Mynach today ahead of the Senedd elections on Thursday.

Mr Price visited Kautex Textron, where around 200 jobs are at risk.

The Plaid Cymru leader said they were jobs "Wales cannot afford to lose" and said he was "committed to doing everything we can to save jobs here."

Adam Price in Ystrad Mynach. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Mr Price added: "We want to work as proactively as possible to see if there is any possibility of staving off that closure proposal."

He was joined by Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru candidate for Caerphilly.

Ms Jewell said: "We need to talk about the plans we can put in place in the Welsh economy so that we don't see this being repeated in factories across the valleys.

Caerphilly candidate Delyth Jewell in Ystrad Mynach. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

"We need the next Welsh Government to work with the workforce to make sure we do everything, leave no stone unturned, to save these jobs.

"It is not just this factory, this is a pattern we are likely to see repeated unless there is a step change in how we look at the Welsh economy."

READ MORE:

Mr Price added: “Plaid Cymru has a plan that will transform our country. We have a plan that will transform the economy, creating quality jobs in every community – ending youth unemployment, ending child hunger, ending homelessness and poverty pay.

“For many years, relatively low unemployment figures have hidden one of Wales’s worst economic problems – poverty pay. Welsh workers are still earning roughly £50 less per week than their counterparts in England and Scotland.

Adam Price in Ystrad Mynach. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Adam Price in Ystrad Mynach. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

“This is the woeful economic legacy of 22 years of Labour at the helm who have categorically failed to deliver high-skilled, well-paid jobs in all parts of Wales.

“The pandemic has compounded this problem by leading to thousands of people losing their livelihoods and driving many other businesses right to the brink.

“A Plaid Cymru government would not only create more jobs with our plans to employ up to 60,000 people in sustainable roles such as in public services, infrastructure, and energy but crucially jobs that would put more money in people’s pockets."

The candidates for Caerphilly in this week's Senedd elections are: