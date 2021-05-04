THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Natalie Annette Rowles, 36, a McDonald's crew member who lives in Pontypool.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always loved taking photos on my phone but invested in a Sony Cybershot wx500 camera in June 2020.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It's my happy time. It has helped me loads with anxiety during lockdown.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I like taking photos at the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and Pontypool Park, also the bird sanctuary I'm building in my back garden so I can look out for different species of birds.

What equipment do you use?

Mainly just my camera. I do own a wrap around tripod and a photography ball.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

This specific robin has to be my favourite. He followed me from park gates to Pontypool library. This photo taken is from the fence behind the library - it was the anniversary of my dad's funeral too.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love the feedback I get from other members. Also my pictures sometimes get used in the Argus and Free Press, which is great to see.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Enjoy it and take what ever field you want to take.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I'd like a photo shoot with Sylver from Hollyoaks - he is absolutely gorgeous!