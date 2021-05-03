A MAN was arrested for testing positive for cannabis whilst being involved in a road collision.

The incident happened on Friday, April 30, near Welsh Hook, Pembrokeshire.

The man has since been released pending blood results.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing said: "Male arrested for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis, following an road traffic collision near Welsh Hook.

"He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood results."