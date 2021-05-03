A SOUTH Wales man must pay more than £300 after admitting using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, with the intention of causing harassment, alarm or distress.
Joshua William Leslie Wilson of Bryn Hafod, Tycroes, Carmarthenshire, appeared in front of Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 28.
MORE NEWS:
- Blackwood-born Rhys Howe on brain tumour battle and charity
- Six Gwent newborns get a big welcome to the world
- Look who’s been in court from Caldicot and Cwmbran
He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause Harley Francis and Jorden Collins alarm or distress.
The offence took place in Penygroes on October 13 last year.
Wilson aged 26, was fined £200 for the offence. He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Magistrates took Wilson’s guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.