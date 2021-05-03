INCREASING wind speeds have forced restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge.
One lane is closed due to strong winds on the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions. Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
There are also restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions between J2 and J1. Motorists will exit eastbound at J2, or west at J1, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge - which remains open.
A weather warning is in place for Gwent to start the week. The Met Office have placed a yellow warning over the region, starting from midday on Monday and running until 9am on Tuesday.
Travel disruption is expected and they warn of damage to some structures as well.
Winds of up to 60mph are expected.
