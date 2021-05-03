A NEWPORT drug dealer has avoided going to jail after he was caught trafficking cannabis in the city.
Joshua Simms, 28, of Trent Road, Bettws, was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next year.
The defendant admitted the possession of 18.81 grams of cannabis with intent to supply on August 11, 2020.
He has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement as part of the conditions of a 12-month community order.
Simms must pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.
Newport Magistrates' Court was also ordered that the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.
