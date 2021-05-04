A WOMAN was ordered to pay more than £2,000 after she broke coronavirus lockdown regulations at a tourist attraction.
Aimee Jayne Watkins, 21, of Stour Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, defied the rules at the town’s Greenmeadow Community Farm, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.
She was found to have left or remained away from a place where she was living in Wales without a reasonable excuse.
Watkins committed the breach on November 6, 2020.
She was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Watkins has until May 27 to hand the money over.