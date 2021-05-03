MILFORD Haven Police successfully executed a warrant in Hakin, after there was a suspicion of drugs present at the property.
The Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response Team of Milford Haven Police teamed up with the Joint Firearms Unit and police dog Billy and his handler for the warrant.
The warrant, granted under the Misuse of Drugs Act, was successful as both Class A and Class B drugs were seized at the property.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The community plays a valuable role in our efforts to tackle the supply and use of controlled drugs and other crime, and we would urge you to pass on any information about drugs or crime.
"We remain committed to safeguarding or communities."