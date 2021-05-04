THE Severn Bridge is closed this morning.

Update: The Severn Bridge has now reopened

Increasing winds forced both carriageways of the M48 to be closed between junction 1 Aust to junction 2 Newhouse.

Traffic Wales have confirmed that the closure remains in place this morning.

A spokesman said: "The M48 Severn Bridge is still fully closed due to high winds."

A weather warning for severe winds is in place until 9am this morning.

Winds of up to 60mph are expected by The Met Office.