THE Severn Bridge is closed this morning.
Update: The Severn Bridge has now reopened
Increasing winds forced both carriageways of the M48 to be closed between junction 1 Aust to junction 2 Newhouse.
Traffic Wales have confirmed that the closure remains in place this morning.
READ MORE:
- Watch: Here's why there is no water in the Monmouth and Brecon Canal
- 'Long time coming' - gyms can reopen but owner says financial impact already felt
- Whodunnit? Investigating the mystery of the mountain fires
A spokesman said: "The M48 Severn Bridge is still fully closed due to high winds."
A weather warning for severe winds is in place until 9am this morning.
Winds of up to 60mph are expected by The Met Office.