A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS EDWARD SAVAGAR, 22, of Greencourt, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on Llanyravon Way.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN MEADOWS, 50, of Alexandra Street, of Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £213 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing £14 worth of criminal damage to cakes and confectionary at Greggs in the town as well as public disorder.

JASON ROBERTS, 40, of Heol Cae Ffwrnais, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Letchworth Road when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL EVANS, 40, of Commercial Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted stealing alcohol worth £5.35 from Sainsbury’s.

He was ordered to pay £27.35 in compensation and costs.

JACK SAMUEL EVANS, 25, of Bloomfield Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for a year after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He must perform 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAELA HOWARTH-DAVIES, 32, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public at Hill View.

JAKE REDMOND, 20, of Bryngoleu, Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, was ordered to pay £1,004 in compensation, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Dacia Sandero car in Tredegar on Christmas Day.

PHILIP GEORGE MILLIGAN WOOD, 32, of Dixton Road, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis in Chepstow.

ADAM EDWARD GREGORY, 21, of Foundry Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY ELIZABETH HUGHES, 22, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAURA MEEK, 30, of Attlee Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons roundabout and the Pye Corner roundabout.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHANIE MORSE, 39, of Green Acre, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NATHAN STUART MURPHY, 44 of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RYAN O'CONNOR, 42, of Badminton Grove, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN KEVIN POWELL, 29, of Shannon Close, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £331 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

HELEN KAY PROBERT, 46, of Victoria Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Bournville Road, Blaina.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ERNESTAS RAUDYS, 23, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when a rear offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had a lump, bulge or tear caused by the separation or partial failure of its structure on Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.