DRIVERS are being warned to avoid the A48M following a crash.
The incident, between Castleton and Tredegar Park, is causing heavy congestion on the eastbound carriageway.
Traffic Wales are asking drivers to avoid the area where possible.
A spokesman said: "We have just had reports of an incident heading eastbound on the A48M between junctions 28 and 29 (Tredegar Park and Castleton).
"Please avoid the area if possible, there is heavy congestion.