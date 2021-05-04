DO YOU recognise this man?
Police want to identify the biker who was riding an illegal off road bike in Caerphilly.
The incident took place in Morgan Jones Park over the weekend.
If you have any information on the biker, you should contact the police.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough Officers said: "Do you recognise this person?
"He was seen riding an illegal off road bike in Morgan Jones Park Caerphilly over the weekend.
"Any information please contact 101 or email Caerphilly@gwent.police.uk."
